DPIIT gives further push to Special Campaign 4.0 to achieve targets

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) along with itssub- organizations is implementing Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency in the Department,under the able guidance of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The campaign has completed its first fortnight of implementation and during this period, DPIIT identified all the pendency relating to VIP References, PMO References, MP References, State Govt. References, Cabinet References, Public Grievances/Appeals, for their quality disposal. In addition, 170 cleanliness campaigns have been organized by the Department.

Special Cleanliness drive to clear debris of tested samples at NCCBM Ballabgarh

During the campaign, attention has been given for overall improvement of working environment andimprove work experience for the staff. As on 15.10.2024, 45,933 physical files have been reviewed and 6,854 files have been weeded out. The weeding out of physical files and scrap disposal is expected to result in 12,702 Sqr. feet free space and Rs. 17,93,152/- of revenue generation. Efforts are being made to ensure maximum disposal of pendency in respect of VIP References, PMO References, MP References, State Govt. References, Cabinet References, Public Grievances/Appeals by 31.10.2024.

The Special Campaign 4.0 has helped to appreciate clean office environment and the need for overall environmental protection.