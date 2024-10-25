DPIIT forges alliance with HCLSoftware to herald India’s startup revolution

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a strategic partnership with HCLSoftware, a global leader in software solutions, as a vital component of its Manufacturing Incubation Initiative, on 23rd October 2024 at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. In a bid to revolutionise India’s startup manufacturing ecosystem, DPIIT is creating an environment where corporate houses play a pivotal role in incubating manufacturing startups. Under the Startup India initiative, DPIIT has signed over 80 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry stakeholders till date.

Startups will have access to the HCL SYNC program for global market exposure, allowing them to showcase their products and services worldwide, thus taking Indian innovation to an international audience. Notably, this collaboration marks a substantial step forward in advancing the Indian manufacturing sector, supporting the nation’s goal of establishing itself as a national production hub.

This initiative’s objectives include developing Indian intellectual property by encouraging startups to create unique products and solutions tailored to India, improving product quality by providing startups with the tools and expertise to produce world-class products that meet global standards, and building a robust manufacturing ecosystem by establishing a network of interconnected startups and suppliers capable of supporting the full manufacturing value chain.

DPIIT Joint Secretary, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, highlighted the necessity of this partnership to establish a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem, stating that HCLSoftware’s expertise and dedication to supporting startups align seamlessly with DPIIT’s vision. Mr. Sanjiv noted that through this collaboration, innovation will flourish, and Indian businesses will gain a stronger foothold on the global stage. Outlining the goals of DPIIT’s flagship program, Startup India, Mr. Sanjiv reaffirmed DPIIT’s commitment to fostering and promoting the nation’s manufacturing ecosystem by motivating and supporting product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs. This collaboration will significantly contribute to the realisation of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and position India as a global manufacturing hub.

Director, Startup India, Dr. Sumeet K. Jarangal, emphasized that the primary objective of this initiative is to boost India’s manufacturing sector by empowering startups with cutting-edge digital technologies and providing access to global markets. Dr. Jarangal further elaborated that HCLSoftware is dedicated to collaborating with DPIIT and Startup India to elevate Indian manufacturing startups to new heights, fostering excellence and growth, and thereby crafting a success story. HCLSoftware will play an essential role in supporting startups through every phase, from design and development to sales and marketing, utilising its digital manufacturing and aftermarket solutions.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware, remarked that this collaboration is a pivotal moment in India’s manufacturing journey. Reiterating HCLSoftware’s commitment to equipping startups with essential tools and support, Kumar stated that the company would exhaust all efforts to foster innovation and economic growth, contributing significantly to India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.