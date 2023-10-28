DP World Launches New TV Campaign With Sachin Tendulkar

DP World, a global leader in smart end-to-end logistics, has unveiled a new TV campaign in partnership with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Titled, “We move Cricket, so that Cricket moves you”. The TV campaign celebrates DP World’s logistical capabilities in making cricket possible around the world, including this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023.

Conceptualized by BBH, directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Prodigious, the TVC tells the story of Sachin exploring how logistics connects the world of cricket across the globe. Whilst running through a field, Sachin is taken aback by a DP World container in front of him. He chooses to walk inside the logistics container and on entering, he is transported to a cricket bat factory – where he witnesses the meticulous operation behind the preparation of cricket bats.

We continue to follow Sachin as he walks into a series of different containers, with each one a portal into the core ingredients that bring the game of cricket together – including the grass on the pitch to the seats in the stadium. The TVC concludes with Sachin emerging into a cricket stadium, seeing the parts coming together – realizing how the sport wouldn’t be possible without the smart logistics behind it.

DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said, “I am delighted to partner with DP World on this campaign which shows how smart logistics makes the game that we love, possible. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is one of the greatest stages in the white ball game. But, without critical smart logistics solutions, ranging from the delivery of the cork in the ball to the seats in the stadiums, the tournament would not be the same. I hope, by watching this campaign, fans across the world understand how the success of any tournament is underpinned by the logistics behind it.”

The campaign will be broadcast across television and digital starting today and finishing at the culmination of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 on 19th November. It will also be viewable across DP World’s global social media channels.

Rizwan Soomar, MD and CEO Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent added, “We are truly proud to partner with Sachin Tendulkar to bring our latest campaign to life. As the world’s leading provider of smart logistics solutions, we go beyond boundaries to change what’s possible for everyone – just as Sachin changed the game of cricket forever.

So far, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has been a showcase of sporting excellence and enjoyment for cricket fans. We are committed to partnering with ICC in taking the game beyond boundaries so that more fans and aspiring cricketers enjoy the game in the years to come.”

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, CCO (Chief Creative Officer), BBH India said, “We are happy to ship this global film for DP World featuring the one and only Sachin Tendulkar. Given the impact DP World is making on the sport, their containers really are portals of possibilities. The film tells the story of how all the ingredients of cricket are brought together by DP World to deliver the game we love like nothing else.”

The TVC forms part of DP World’s broader ambition to go beyond boundaries to make cricket possible. As part of this mission, DP World unveiled the Beyond Boundaries Initiative on 4th October.

The initiative will see DP World leverage its interconnected global network across 75 countries and six continents to distribute donate 50 shipping containers full of cricket kits and crucial equipment to grassroots cricket clubs around the globe. The containers will be distributed over the next 5 years. Head here to find out more.