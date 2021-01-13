Double win for Vedanta Aluminium & Power Business at the 59th ABCI Awards

New Delhi:Vedanta Aluminium & Power Business, India’s largest producer of the aluminium and value-added products, has won coveted awards at the recently concluded 59th Association of Business Communicators in India (ABCI) Awards 2020.

The Aluminium & Power Business bagged the Bronze Award for ‘PR Campaign for Reviving Dhokra Art’ under the Social Responsibility Communication category. Vedanta’s subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. (BALCO), India’s iconic aluminium producer won the Bronze Award for its daily e-magazine ‘BALCO Today’ under E-Zine category.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium & Power Business and Managing Director – Commercial at Vedanta Ltd., says, “Vedantastrives to enable its communities in the areas where it operates to become empowered and self-reliantparticipants in the economic progress of the country. Our endeavors brought not just recognition for the Dhokra artisans of Kankeri but also created a new market for them,resulting in more business and increased household income, and we are elated to have been recognized for the same. We are equally invested in nurturing a strong, engaged and participative employee culture within our operations as well. Our internal communications are robust and go a long way towards fostering a shared value system, reinforcing organizational goals and strengthening the bond that holds our employees together.”

The business employs significant focus on Social Responsibility Communication endeavors with the aim to increase awareness and outreach of its community development initiatives, so that more people can leverage and get benefited through its CSR projects. This is of crucial importance, since the business’ operations are located in rural hinterlands and Vedanta’s social interventions have significantly improved the quality of life of peripheral communities.

Dhokra, a beautiful traditional artform which has existed in India for nearly 4000 years and dates as far as back as the Indus Valley Civilization, is being nurtured and revived by Vedanta at Kankeri Village in Lanjigarh, Kalahandi, Odisha. For bringing it back into public fray, promoting the craft and thereby, aiding the artisans of Kankeri village in sustaining their livelihood, Vedanta has undertaken extensive omni-channel PR campaign, which wowed the jury at ABCI Awards.

In ensuring meaningful stakeholder relations and transparent dialogue, BALCO’s daily e-magazine ‘BALCO Today’ has emerged as the one-stop shop for employees and partners. The magazine goes a long way in fostering stronger connect with employees and their families, informing them of all the news and initiatives on an everyday basis.

Vedanta Aluminium & Power Business is India’s largest producer of ‘green metal’ aluminium, producing almost half of India’s aluminium at 1.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY20, and is also one of the largest private power producers in the country. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelters, power plants and alumina refinery spread across India, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

