Double Win For Stonehill at the ISACI Football Tournament!

Bangalore : Stonehill International School recently hosted the International School Activities Conference India (ISACI) annual football tournament, welcoming eight high school teams from The British School, New Delhi, The International School of Hyderabad, and Mahindra International School, Pune.

The Stonehill teams claimed victory in their respective categories, displaying dominant performances throughout the competition. The Stonehill girls’ team demonstrated incredible form, scoring six goals in the group stage while conceding none. In the final, they faced The International School of Hyderabad, securing a 1-0 win in regular time to be crowned tournament champions.

The Stonehill boys’ team emerged victorious in all their group matches, netting 14 goals while conceding two. In a thrilling final against The British School New Delhi, the game ended in a 2-2 draw, leading to a penalty shootout. Both teams kept their nerve through the first five penalties, but The British School missed their last shot. Stonehill seized the opportunity, scoring the winning goal as the boys’ team was declared the 2024 ISACI football champions.

John Browne, Whole School Sports Coordinator, commented, “Victories like this don’t just come by chance. Our teams are backed by dedicated, top-level coaches who work tirelessly with the players. Competing regularly in various leagues sharpens their skills, and our athletes take immense pride in representing Stonehill. We’re excited for the next tournament on home ground in just two weeks.”