Double podium finishes for Honda’s Rajiv Sethu in INMRC Round 1

Young talent steals the show at Round 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

· Expert rider Rajiv Sethu closes Round 1 of ProStock 165cc category at 2nd position on scoreboard

· Chennai’s Kavin Quintal – undisputed leader of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF20R Open class

· Sarthak Chavan’s brave effort in NSF250R race 2 bagged him 2nd place and Samuel Martin 3rd on podium

· With back to back 1-2 podium finishes, 13-year-old Rakshith S Dave now leads the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R followed by Prakash Kamath on 2nd

· Race 2 of CBR150R Novice class saw Shyam Babu (17 years) at 3rd place

· Double victory for Kevin Kannan and 2 podium finishes for Sudheer Sudhakar in newly introduced Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race

· Alvin Sundar’s first podium finish after 5 years at 3rd place in race 2 of Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race

Chennai : The curtain went down today at Madras Motor Race Track with final day of 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Round 1.

Continuing to gain on the points tally, the IDEMITSU Honda SK 69 racing team’s Rajiv Sethu with his consistent performance grabbed a double podium finish for the team. Alongside the national championship, the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup saw energetic Kavin Quintal sealing top spot in NSF250R open class whereas it is a double 1-2 for Rakshith S Dave and Prakash Kamath in the CBR150R Novice class.

The newly introduced Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race saw brilliant performances from veteran riders across India. With back-to-back victories, Chennai’s Kevin Kannan leads the category while Sudheer Sudhakar at second.

Speaking on the final race day of round 1, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Said, “IDEMITSU Honda SK 69 racing team has wrapped up the opening round with 2 podiums in PS165cc of national championship. Rajiv Sethu’s strong performance in this round confirmed his 2nd place in the championship. Parallely, Kevin Kannan left no stone unturned in exhibiting the capabilities of the all-new Hornet 2.0 on racetrack. Our 26 young guns had put up a wonderful show today. NSF250R rider Sarthak Chavan proved his mettle on racetrack after an incredible jump of 10 positions in today’s race. I am confident that our riders will be back with same motivation and strength to perform best to their abilities in the upcoming rounds.”

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship – ProStock 165cc

The IDEMITSU Honda SK 69 racing team’s ace rider Rajiv Sethu throttled fearlessly in race 2 of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Pro-Stock 165cc category. Constantly trying to make his move for top spot till the chequered flag, Rajiv finished at second place today with just 0.047 seconds behind the leader. Meanwhile, his teammate Senthil Kumar gained his momentum in last lap and crossed the finish line at fifth position.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R & CBR 150R categories

Racing on the Moto3 machine, race 2 of NSF250R was dominated by Chennai’s Kavin Quintal who overpowered others with a massive lead of 9.863 seconds. Outpacing the pack was Pune’s Sarthak Chavan who started the race from last, steered ahead of the rest claiming 2nd position on podium with total time of 15:01.335. Behind Sarthak was Varoon S who in his battle for getting the third place, crashed out in during lap 6. After Varoon’s unfortunate crash, the battle raged on for 3rd spot between Bengaluru’s Samuel Martin and Chennai’s Geoffrey Emmanuel who finally finished 3rd and 4th respectively.