DotAsia elected Santanu Acharya as Board of Director

New Delhi: The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) today announced that Mr. Santanu Acharya has been appointed to the board of directors of DotAsia, a not-for-profit, community membership-based organization incorporated as a “limited by guarantee and not having a share capital” corporation (in Hong Kong).

As a not-for-profit organization, DotAsia has a core mandate to promote Internet development and adoption in Asia. Since the launch of the “.Asia” TLD through 2007 and 2008, DotAsia has contributed funds and support to many different community projects around Asia. Mr. Santanu Acharya will serve as a director on the board for two years.

His position on the board will boost India’s contribution to the Internet Policy framework in Asia as well as at the International level. NIXI is honored that it will be able to serve an International platform through Mr. Acharya. He is also a Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).