DoT prepares for 5G and 6G Technologies Hackathon and WTSA outreach sessions

India will host the “5G/6G and Emerging Technologies Hackathon” in the month of Septemberalongside the “WTSA24 (World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly) Outreach Sessions”. The initiative aims to bring together innovators, industry leaders, and academics to explore the frontiers of next-generation telecom technologies.

The prestigious WTSA2024 will be held in New Delhi from 15th – 24th Oct 2024, marking a significant step towards the advancements of 5G and 6G networks. It also marks the country’s growing importance in the global technology landscape. The WTSA is a quadrennial event and serves as the governing conference of the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Standardisation Sector (ITU-T). It is one of the three world conferences organized by the International Telecommunication Union, an entity within the United Nations system. This event plays a pivotal role in setting global telecommunication standards, making India’s hosting of the WTSA a significant milestone.

The WTSA 2024, will be accompanied by other related initiatives such as the ITU Kaleidoscope conference (21-23 Oct 2024), ITU exhibitions (14-24 Oct 2024), Network of Women (17 Oct 2024) and AI for Good (18 Oct 2024) to enrich the discourse and promote inclusivity in the sector.

Also, a Hackathon prior to the event will further provide a platform to developers to showcase different solutions.

Additionally, the DoT will organize the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2024) at the same venue, scheduled from October 15 to 19, 2024. This year, the focus will be on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

5G/6G Hackathon to Propel Next-Generation Innovations

Aligned with the Asia’s largest technology forum, the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, the hackathon will serve as a hub for cutting-edge innovation in telecommunications. Focused on advancing technologies like 5G and 6G, the event will attract participants from industry, academia, and startups, all aiming to showcase pioneering solutions.

During the 30-hour event, held in dedicated 5G labs in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, participants will collaborate in a dynamic environment to develop their ideas. The hackathon aims to foster creativity and teamwork, culminating in the selection of winners who will present their innovations at IMC 2024.

WTSA Outreach Sessions: Shaping the Future of Telecom Standards

Alongside the hackathon, the WTSA Outreach Sessions are designed to raise awareness and deepen understanding of the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), a global forum that establishes standards for telecommunications and ICT. These sessions will play a crucial role in educating students and researchers about the significance of standardization in the telecommunications industry.

Scheduled in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the outreach sessions aim to provide a distinctive platform for learning and direct engagement with industry experts, fostering meaningful interactions and knowledge exchange.

Request for Proposals

The Telecom Center of Excellence (TCoE) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) aimed at soliciting applications for organising “5G/6G Hackathon” and ” WTSA Awareness Sessions”

https://tcoe.in/uploads/notification_attachment/notification_attachment_66855d8d8dc9c.pdf.