DoT enhances telecom infrastructure for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced significant improvements in telecom infrastructure to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for pilgrims participating in the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024. In collaboration with major Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) including Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance JIO, the infrastructure has been upgraded to provide continuous coverage along the Yatra routes.

Increased Connectivity:

To ensure coverage, a total of 82 Sites (Airtel, RJIL and BSNL) shall be active. The Key locations covered are tabulated below.

A total of 31 new sites have been installed along the Yatra routes, increasing the total number from 51 in 2023 to 82 in 2024. This enhancement aims to provide seamless mobile connectivity to the pilgrims and public.

The routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund and from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal are fully covered with 2G, 3G, 4G, including 5G technology at many places for pilgrims and the public.

Some key points of SIM distribution centres have been opened apart from other locations to extend telecom facilitation to Yatris. These are enlisted below:

Location Lakhnapur Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Chanderkot Anantnag Srinagar Srinagar Airport Pahalgam Sonamarg Baltal

To ensure continuous coverage of Mobile services during Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024, TSPs have installed BTS in the manner listed below:

Operator-Location Connectivity Sites Marking Base Camp (Pahalgam and Baltal) to Holy Cave Operator Sites (Location) Airtel 19 sites (Soanmarg, Nilgrath Army Camp, Baltal-1, Baltal-2, Domail-1, Domail-2 Army Camp, Rail Patri, Burari, Sangam, Holi Cave, Panchtarni, Poshpatri, Sheshnag, Chandanbari, Nunwan Base Camp, and Multiple Yatri Niwas along the routes) having 2G, 4G & 5G coverage BSNL 27 BTSs (Ranga Morh, Baltal, Domail Check Post, Domail, Rail Patri-1 Rail Patri-2, Barari, Y-Junction, Sangam, Holi Cave, Panchtarni, Kelnar-1, Kelnar-2, Posh Patri, Mahagunus Top, Wabal, Sheshnag, Nagakoti, Zojibal-1, Zojibal-2, Pisu Top, Chandanwari, Pahalgam, Nunwan Base Camp, and Multiple Yatri Niwas along the routes) having 2G, 3G and indigenous 4G coverage RJIL 36 sites (Gansibal Pahalgam, Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam Bus Stand, Pahalgam Market, Lidder Park Pahalgam, Circuit Road Pahalgam, Lalipora Pahalgam, Lalipora ESC, Betab Velly, Chandanwari, Chandanwari Pahalgam, Pisu Top, Zojibal, Sheshnag Camp, Sheshnag Pahalgam, Mahagunas Pass, Poshpatri, Panchtarni-1 Panchtarni-2, Snagam Top, Holi Cave Pahalgam ESC, Holi Cave Pahalgam, BarariMarg, Rail Patri, Domail Camp, Domail, Baltal Base Came-1,2,3,4, Saribal Kangan, Nilgrath Sonamarg, New Truck Yard Sonamarg, Sonamarg Main Market, Sonamarg Road) having 4G, 5G (30 sites on 4G & 5G; 06 sites on 4G) coverage

The DoT remains committed to ensure a smooth and connected experience for all participants of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024, leveraging advanced telecom technologies to support this important pilgrimage.