New Delhi : On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, DoPT is organizing “Nari Samagam & Spardha” – Women Sports Meet tomorrow at Vinay Marg Sports Complex, New Delhi, where Ms. Vinesh Phogat, Wrestler – Olympian and CWG Medalist will be interacting with women athletes and deliver a Winning Pep Talk.

Ms. Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games. She is the only Indian woman wrestler to win multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships.

Ms. S. Radha Chauhan, Secretary, DoPT and Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports) will grace the inaugural Women Sports Meet at 11.00 AM on 11.01.2023. This is second edition of the Women Sports Meet and the first was held on 22.12.2021.

In addition, infrastructure development works viz Synthetic Volleyball Court, relaying of Tennis Court, extension of cricket pitches, conversion of four pitches into synthetic pitches, enclosures of all 8 pitches, renovation of toilets etc. were also carried out. For this purpose, CCSCSB received grant of Rs. 1.55 Crore from Department of Sports.

Objectives

· To increase awareness and to enhance women participation in sports and cultural activities.

· To adopt healthier lifestyle and increase their self-esteem, team work and confidence.

· To improve social skills and positive mental health.

Details of the programme:

Individual and team participation in the following disciplines of sports:

· Athletics

· Kho-Kho

· Football

· Basketball

· Powerlifting

· Volleyball

Facilities

· Special Casual Leave

· Tea, snacks and Lunch

· Participation certificates to all participants.

· Souvenir

· Medals to winners of 1st, 2nd and 3rd position.

· Cultural programmes during lunch hours

Dignitaries

· Secretary (P)

· Secretary (Sports)

· Sr. Women Officers

Celebrity

· Ms. Vinesh Phogat, Wrestler – Olympian and CWG Medalist

· Pro Kabaddi players of international standing shall come to interact and encourage women participants.

For any information related to Sports Meet, please contact Chief Welfare Officer, Ms Vanita Sood on 9868111896.