DOPPW Extends Anubhav Awards Scheme to CPSUs; Pensioners Urged to Share Contributions on Portal by March 2025

On the directions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare had launched an online platform named ‘Anubhav’ in March, 2015 to enable ‘eligible’ retiring/retired government employees in sharing their experiences of working with the Government.

Thereafter, an Annual Awards Scheme was devised in 2015 to incentivize and encourage the submission of the experiences through write ups. Till date, 10,886 write-ups have been published and 78 outstanding write ups have been conferred with 59 Anubhav Awards and 19 Jury Certificates in seven Anubhav Awards Ceremonies.

Government of India has notified the National Anubhav Awards Scheme, 2025. To participate in the scheme, Central Government employees/pensioners are required to submit their Anubhav write ups. Thereafter, the write-ups published after assessment by the concerned Ministries/Departments up to 31.03.2025 will be shortlisted for five Anubhav Awards and 10 Jury Certificates.

The National Anubhav Awards Scheme, 2025 is the watershed moment in the history of Anubhav Portal as for the first time, apart from the employees of Central Government, employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), including Public Sector Banks, will also be eligible for submitting their write ups. With this, invaluable experiences, insights and best practices prevalent in the strong and vibrant Public Sector of India will also enrich the ever-growing treasure trove of Anubhav Portal. Further, the existing time limit of one year of the retirement within which, the pensioners could submit the write ups, has now been extended up to three years.

To streamline the assessment process, a new marking system for various pay levels has been introduced.

For more information, eligible employees or pensioners should visit Anubhav Portal(URL-www.pensionersportal.gov.in/anubhav) where relevant FAQs, steps to fill in the Anubhav write up, selected write ups for guidance, short films on Anubhav Awardees and Citation booklets have been put up for reference.