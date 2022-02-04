Doordarshan’s coverage of Republic Day a Global Hit

New Delhi : That Doordarshan’s broadcast has no parallel when it comes to 360 degree coverage of gigantic events of national importance has been well established multiple times in the past. But DD has outdone itself this time through unprecedented coverage of Republic Day 2022, with never seen images of fly-past by Indian AIR Force in its full glory and much more.

In a sign of changing viewership pattern, Republic Day coverage on YouTube network of DD garnered more views than its TV network, at 2.6 Crore and 2.3 Crore respectively. These figures together indicate the scale of reach of Doordarshan network. This was further exponentially amplified to a total of more than 3.2 Billion Television Viewing Minutes by more than 180 channels across the country which aired these Doordarshan visuals from 9:30 AM in the morning till noon.

Through this historical Republic Day coverage, Doordarshan has also made inroads into global audiences, by registering manifold increase in its global viewership together in more than 140 countries, including US, Canada, Germany, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and UAE.

Coverage on Doordarshan was widely appreciated by people from all walks of life in India and abroad.

Some of the Republic Day videos are still trending with multi-million views.

Prasar Bharati’s Selfie campaign on Twitter became a hit as many proud Indians across age groups posted their selfies while watching Republic day on Doordarshan.