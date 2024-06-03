Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches

Prasar Bharati has today announced that it will telecast the T20 World Cup being organised in West Indies and USA starting 2nd June on DD Free Dish platform. Doordarshan will follow up the high profile coverage of T20 WOrld Cup with a line up of telecast of a number of major global international sporting events. This includes Live/ deferred live and highlights of the Paris Olympics Games 2024(26th July-11th August 2024), Paris Paralympic Games (28th August- 8th September 2024), International Cricket Series between India Vs Zimbabwe (6th July -1th July 2024) and India Vs Sri Lanka (27th July -7th August 2024) and Ladies and Men’s finals of the French Open 2024 (8th & 9th June 2024) & Wimbledon 2024 (13th & 14th July 2024).

The announcement was made by CEO Prasar Bharati, Shri Gaurav Dwivedi during an interaction with the media in New Delhi today. During the interaction, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju along with Chairman, Prasar Bharati Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, CEO, Prasar Bharati Shri Gaurav Dwivedi and DG, Doordarshan, Ms Kanchan Prasad, launched a special anthem ‘Jazba’ for the T20 World Cup sung by Shri Sukhwinder Singh. The Secretary also launched a promo of the gala T20 event narrated in the voice of the famous story teller Shri Neelesh Misra.

It is noteworthy that Doordarshan has reached an understanding with leading global sports bodies like NBA and PGTA for showcasing their content on DD Sports. NBA’s popular e-sports property NBA 2K League matches are telecast on DD Sports Channel.

Prasar Bharati is in advanced stages of negotiations with different sports bodies and agencies to showcase different sports leagues and properties on its sports channel. We will be updating the media as and when we firm up these partnerships.

Shri Gaurav Dwivedi also informed the gathering about the elaborate arrangements made by both Doordarshan and All India Radio for the counting process on Tuesday.

During the last year, DD Sports produced and telecast a number of multi sporting events spread across the country. This included, Khelo India University Games in Astalakshmi (the eight states of North East), Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, National Games in Goa, inaugural edition of Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi and Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and Leh. Apart from its telecast on DD Sports, the feed of these games was shared with the leading private channels of the country like Star Sports, Jio Cinema and Sony Network.

Doordarshan team produced the World Feed of the cricket matches of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China- both men and women cricket matches. The world feed produced by the DD team from ground zero was telecast in a number of countries of Asia.

Doordarshan had the linear television rights for all the platforms for the Indian Cricket Team tour of West Indies in August, 2023. Apart from commentary in English and Hindi, the feed of the limited over matches played in the series were also produced in the regional languages like Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada and they were telecast on different regional channels of Doordarshan Network.

Doordarshan has reached an understanding with leading global sports bodies like NBA and PGTA for showcasing their content on DD Sports. NBA’s popular e-sports property NBA 2K League matches are telecast on DD Sports Channel.

Starting with the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA (2nd June to 29th June 2024), Doordarshan Network on its DD Free dish platform Prasar Bharati, as the public broadcaster considers media- print, digital and electronic as the valued stakeholders in our journey ahead.

WATCH DD SPORTS ON TATA SKY CH. NO. 453 SUN DIRECT CH.NO 510 HATHWAY CH NO 189 DEN CH NO 425 AIRTEL DIGITAL TV CH.NO 298 D2H CH.NO 435 FREE DISH CH. NO. 79 DISH TV CH. NO. 435