Doordarshan launches 2nd season of travelogue program “Rag Rag Mein Ganga”

New Delhi : Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today unveiled the second season of successful travelogue Rag Rag Mein Ganga along with Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of State in Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Shri Prahalad Singh Patel.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister remarked that launch of second season is in itself a parameter of success of the first season which was watched by 1.75 crore viewers. The Minister congratulated the team behind the programme and said the expectations from the second season are higher and that this is not just a programme but an effort from Jan Bhagidari to Jan Andolan.

Inviting people to contribute to Ganga rejuvenation the Minister said Ganga has an emotional connect with all Indians, and while it has a spiritual relation with Indians it also has a great economic importance. The Minister used the platform to highlight the impact of Global Warming and appealed that children should be made participants in the efforts to combat climate challenges of today.

The Minister said that in the next three to four years Doordarshan will become the most watched channel. He added that the channel will create the right content for the platform to bring viewers to Doordarshan.

Shri Thakur reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas,SabkaVishwas and SabkaPrayas, inviting people to participate in efforts under different Government programmes for the AmritMahotsav to centenary celebrations of Independence.

Season 2 of Rag Rag Mein Ganga travelogue will cover the cultural, mythological, historical and socio- economic details of this great river while being centric to the theme of nirmalta and aviralta. The travelogue will also establish the work being done by NMCG to save the majestic Ganga and bring it back to its for Doordarshan in collaboration with NMCG brings a travelogue series ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ season 2, The show aims to bring attention the magnificence of the river Ganga and the need for its conservation. Poetically shot, the series will bring out the gorgeousness of the river and its landscape an account of the spiritual, religious, cultural and socioeconomic heritage of the river Ganga, and its present ecological condition. The travelogue, consisting of 26 episodes is being anchored by a well-known actor, Rajeev Khandelwal and will go on air from 21st Aug 2021 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 P.M. on DD National.

Addressing the audience Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawatsaid that the Government has been able to seat Ganga among top ten cleanest rivers of such length in a short span of three years. He added that the programmes initiated by Government have all achieved their goals ahead of time and that has been a result of PM Modi’s mantra of 4 Ps – Political will, Public Spending, Partnership with stakeholders and peoples’ Participation.

Shri Prahalad Singh Patel, addressing the occasion, said that Season-2 of Rag Rag Mein Ganga will be dedicated to Arth-Ganga, the river that laid foundation to expansion of our civilization. He invited people to resolve to contribute to the efforts to redeem ourselves for the omissions of the past towards Ganga, during this period of AmritMahotsav.

Background:

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Doordarshan have partnered to create wide awareness on the current state of Ganga and the need to rejuvenate Ganga to its past glory.

In February, 2019 ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ a travelogue on India’s holiest river – the Ganga was launched as a flagship programme on the National Broadcaster Doordarshan National Channel. Commissioned by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) this 21 part series covered the 2525 km long journey of the mighty Ganga from its source Gomukh Glacier to Gangasagar, where the river merges into the Bay of Bengal. Anchored by noted actor Rajeev Khandelwal, the travelogue covered 20 cities of cultural and socio-economic importance on the banks of the Ganges. The message of cleaning the Ganga, the public bhagidhari in keeping the river clean, and the work being done by NMCG to clean and rejuvenate the river was interwoven into the content and format of the travelogue, while covering the cultural, mythological and historical details about the river and the people residing on its banks.

The previous series had ended at Gangasagar with Ganga merging into the sea at Bay of Bengal. Part two could end in district Murshidabad, where the Ganga leaves India to enter Bangladesh and becomes river Padma. The 26 episode series is embedded with many take-home messages for the viewers on the need of rejuvenating Ganga, and to make them realize their due for centuries of life-enriching gifts she has bestowed on the people. With abundant research inputs, the show will highlight the present situation of Ganga in terms of cleanliness along with the measures taken by the government, with the call for action to the people.

‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga-II’ is a judicious mix of seriousness and entertainment. The series will make both the urban and rural the audiences savour the many rich heritage river Ganga has to offer. Given the huge popularity of ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga-I’, it is envisaged that this pioneering, high quality series will once again find an emotional connection with the audiences. Apart from being a travelogue, this series will also help in spreading the message of water conservation and water cleanliness (aviralta and nirmalta), which is the need of the hour.

Telecast Schedule: