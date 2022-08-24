Dont worry, I will rescue you out of the crisis: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reached the settlement of about 250 houses of flood affected Jatrapura in Vidisha and comforted the flood affected families. The CM reached the settlement first by boat and then on foot in knee-deep water.

This settlement of Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana adjoining Jatrapura was submerged due to the back water of Betwa and a local drain. Seeing Chief Minister Shri Chouhan among women, men and children of the locality a new consciousness was awakened. They freely spoke their mind to the Chief Minister. CM Shri Chouhan assured everyone that there is nothing to worry, soon all possible aid will be extended to everyone.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that saving lives was our priority and now all basic facilities will be restored soon as water is receding. The CM hugged the children raising slogans of “Bachchon ka Mama Kaun Hai, Mukhyamantri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hain” (Who is the Mama of the Children, he is Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan). He also provided food and packets of other material to the victim families.

During this, Basoda MLA Smt. Leena Jain, Collector Shri Umashankar Bhargava, officers of various departments including Superintendent of Police, NDRF team and citizens were present.