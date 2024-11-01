Donald Trump Condemns Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Pledges Stronger Ties with India

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump condemned the violence against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh and pledged to strengthen ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. In a post on X, he wished everyone a “Happy Diwali” and criticized Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, for ignoring the plight of Hindus globally.

Trump assured Hindu Americans they would be protected from the “anti-religion agenda of the radical left” and warned that a Harris administration would harm small businesses with higher taxes. He promised to revive the economy and emphasized his commitment to making America strong again while highlighting his record of cutting taxes and regulations.