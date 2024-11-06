Donald Trump becomes 47th President of USA; PM Narendra Modi congratulates Trump

Donald Trump has secured a decisive victory in the U.S. presidential election after securing 277 electoral college votes, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris. A presidential candidate needs to secure 270 to win. Celebrations started among Republicans as the party candidate Trump secured the electoral college after winning Wisconsin state to become the 47th President of the United States. He also won other swing states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today joined other world leaders in congratulating Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States.

In his victory speech in Palm Beach in South Florida, Trump indicated one of the major policy decisions about working to end wars around the world. He said, he is not going to start wars, but going to stop wars. Trump also raked up the immigration issue and said, the US needs to seal the borders and immigrants need to come back legally. He reiterated his campaign motto and claimed that his tenure would be a golden age for America. Trump also expressed gratitude to his supporters, including immigrant communities. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance also spoke at the event and said, this is the biggest political comeback in history.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has not addressed her supporters following a defeat in elections.

Many world Leaders have also hailed Trump’s victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated him terming his victory as history’s greatest comeback. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Trump through social media platform X. Italian President Georgia Meloni and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were among other world leader who took X to congratulate him on becoming 47th president of the United State of America.