Domestic Thermal Power Plants Maintain 18.5 Days’ Worth of Coal Stock

The coal stocks at domestic coal based (DCB) Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) as on 29th June 2024 stands at 44.46 MT which is sufficient to meet requirements of 18.5 days as per present level of consumption. This stock position is 33% higher over stock position of same time during last year. It is to be noted that production of coal during first quarter of this year has seen a growth of 10.58 %. Similarly, supply of coal has seen a growth of 8.50 %.

It is further noteworthy that keeping in view monsoon effect in the coal production, Coal ministry has ensured 98.67 MT stock availability at the pithead of mines (including coal in transit) as on 30th June 2024 which is 33.5 % higher over last year’s position.

Currently the stock availability at the TPP end is 68% of the normative requirement which was about 50% during the same period of last year. It may be noted that during FY 23-24 there was no scarcity of coal at the domestic coal based TPPs. The coal stock at TPPs, as on 31st March 2024, was over 47 MT. This FY also the Coal ministry is planning to maintain similar high stock at TPPs end and also at mine pithead.

As on 29th June 2024, there is also an increase in the number of rakes/days by 10.54 % over the same period of last year, it is thus evident that adequate stock is available to meet the monsoon requirements of all domestic coal based TPPs. Further Coal, Railways and Power ministries are closely coordinating to ensure adequate availability of coal at all domestic coal based TPPs in the country.