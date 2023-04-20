National

Domestic passengers traffic of January- March 2023 shows 51.70% annual growth

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s Traffic Report for March 2023 states that the passengers carried by domestic airlines during January – March 2023 were 375.04 lakhs as against 247.23 lakhs during the Jan – March 2022 period, thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 % and monthly growth of 21.41 %.

The comparison of data with March-2019 is as follows:

Jan.-March 2019                     

Jan.-March 2023  

Change

354.53 Lakhs

375.04 Lakhs   

20.51 Lakhs (+5.8%)

 

Passenger Complaints:  There has been a significant decrease in passengers’ complaints and an increase in the resolution of complaints:

  • Complaints have decreased in March 2023 (347 Complaints) vis-à-vis March 2019 (1684 Complaints) 
  • Resolution of complaints has increased to 99%(approx.) in March 2023 compared to 93.5% for March 2019.
  • Flight Problem – 60.0%, Baggage – 16.3%, Refund – 11.8% were major reasons for complaint in 2019 whereas for March 2023 major reasons included Flight Problem – 38.6%, Baggage – 22.2%, Refund – 11.5%, Others – 11.5%

Passenger Load Factor- Comparison with March 2019 vis-à-vis March 2023

It has been observed that Vistara, Air India, Air Asia, and Star Air have shown an increase in PLF in March 2023 vis-à vis March-2019 whereas Indigo, SpiceJet, and Go Air have decreased.

Airlines

March 2019

March 2023

Air India

80.8

85.1

SpiceJet

93.0

92.3

Go Air

91.4

90.2

IndiGo

86.0

84.0

Air Asia

87.5

88.6

Vistara

86.8

91.6

Star Air

53.8

74.1

 

Market share of Scheduled Domestic Airlines: The reports state that Indigo, Vistara, and Air Asia have shown an increase in their Market Share in March 2023 vis-à-vis March-2019 whereas Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir have shown a decrease.

Airlines

Jan-March 2019

Jan.-March 2023

 

Pax carried

Market Share

Pax carried

Market Share

Air India

45.01

12.7

33.70

9.0

Jet Airways

31.61

8.9

Jet Lite

5.08

1.4

SpiceJet

48.05

13.6

25.99

6.9

Go Air

32.63

9.2

29.11

7.8

Indigo

156.93

44.3

209.07

55.7

Air Asia

19.37

5.5

27.52

7.3

Vistara

14.13

4.0

33.07

8.8

Trujet

1.63

0.5

Star Air

0.07

0.0

0.49

0.1

Alliance Air

4.10

1.1

Akasa Air

11.38

3.0

Flybig

0.56

0.2

 

On-Time Performance (OTP)-scheduled domestic airlines: OTP for most airlines indicates a decrease in comparison to March 2019 however, Indigo and Air India have improved their OTP. OTP of scheduled domestic airlines has been computed for four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and the comparison between 2019 and 2023 is as follows:

Airlines

 

March 2019

March 2023

Go Air

 

95.2

49.2

Vistara

 

91.9

83.7

Air Asia

 

91.9

76.6

IndiGo

 

89.5

92.0

Jet Airways+Jetlite

 

84.5

 

 

 

 

SpiceJet

 

82.9

63.6

Air India

 

69.0

82.1

Akasa Air

 

 

94.2

Alliance Air

 

69.1

