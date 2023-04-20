Domestic passengers traffic of January- March 2023 shows 51.70% annual growth

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s Traffic Report for March 2023 states that the passengers carried by domestic airlines during January – March 2023 were 375.04 lakhs as against 247.23 lakhs during the Jan – March 2022 period, thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 % and monthly growth of 21.41 %.

The comparison of data with March-2019 is as follows:

Jan.-March 2019 Jan.-March 2023 Change 354.53 Lakhs 375.04 Lakhs 20.51 Lakhs (+5.8%)

Passenger Complaints: There has been a significant decrease in passengers’ complaints and an increase in the resolution of complaints:

Complaints have decreased in March 2023 (347 Complaints) vis-à-vis March 2019 (1684 Complaints)

Resolution of complaints has increased to 99%(approx.) in March 2023 compared to 93.5% for March 2019.

Flight Problem – 60.0%, Baggage – 16.3%, Refund – 11.8% were major reasons for complaint in 2019 whereas for March 2023 major reasons included Flight Problem – 38.6%, Baggage – 22.2%, Refund – 11.5%, Others – 11.5%

Passenger Load Factor- Comparison with March 2019 vis-à-vis March 2023

It has been observed that Vistara, Air India, Air Asia, and Star Air have shown an increase in PLF in March 2023 vis-à vis March-2019 whereas Indigo, SpiceJet, and Go Air have decreased.

Airlines March 2019 March 2023 Air India 80.8 85.1 SpiceJet 93.0 92.3 Go Air 91.4 90.2 IndiGo 86.0 84.0 Air Asia 87.5 88.6 Vistara 86.8 91.6 Star Air 53.8 74.1

Market share of Scheduled Domestic Airlines: The reports state that Indigo, Vistara, and Air Asia have shown an increase in their Market Share in March 2023 vis-à-vis March-2019 whereas Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir have shown a decrease.

Airlines Jan-March 2019 Jan.-March 2023 Pax carried Market Share Pax carried Market Share Air India 45.01 12.7 33.70 9.0 Jet Airways 31.61 8.9 – – Jet Lite 5.08 1.4 – – SpiceJet 48.05 13.6 25.99 6.9 Go Air 32.63 9.2 29.11 7.8 Indigo 156.93 44.3 209.07 55.7 Air Asia 19.37 5.5 27.52 7.3 Vistara 14.13 4.0 33.07 8.8 Trujet 1.63 0.5 – – Star Air 0.07 0.0 0.49 0.1 Alliance Air – – 4.10 1.1 Akasa Air – – 11.38 3.0 Flybig – – 0.56 0.2

On-Time Performance (OTP)-scheduled domestic airlines: OTP for most airlines indicates a decrease in comparison to March 2019 however, Indigo and Air India have improved their OTP. OTP of scheduled domestic airlines has been computed for four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and the comparison between 2019 and 2023 is as follows: