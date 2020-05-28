Domestic flight services resume in #WestBengal’s #Kolkata and #Bagdogra airports

Kolakta: Domestic flight services resume in West Bengal’s Kolkata and Bagdogra airports.

KolkataAirport saw the arrival of 122 passengers from Delhi Airport after two long months and 40 passengers departed to Guwahati. Proper checks were followed and regular sanitization was carried out in terminal which was abuzz with passengers. The State Government has issued advisory for all domestic flight passengers.

“Health screening of all passengers have been made compulsory. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board on plane with mandatory wearing of the face mask. Passengers have to be abide by the norms of social distancing. The 10 points guidelines says that asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go out of the airport with an advisory that they will self monitor their health for 14 days. In case any passengers develop symptoms of COVID they will inform in local hospital for medical interventions. Sample will be collected for COVID test from all symptomatic passengers and will be taken to them to the nearest COVID health centre. On arrival from plane all passengers have to submit filled up self-declaration form on their health status to the officials at the airport.

