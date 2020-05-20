Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. This is informed by the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

