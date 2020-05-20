Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. This is informed by the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI.

