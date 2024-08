Domestic and Foreign Investment Boost for Waterways Development: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

To promote Inland Water Transport (IWT) in the country, 111 Waterways (including 5 existing and 106 new) spread over 24 states have been declared as National Waterways under the National Waterways Act, 2016. Out of 111 NWs, 25 NWs are inter-State NWs as detailed at Annex.-1.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for operationalization of NW-73 (River Narmada) & NW-100 (River Tapi) in the State of Gujarat on PPP mode in March 2023 for domestic investment in riverine ports. However, no concrete proposal was received for any investment.

Annex.1

List of Inter-State National Waterways

(Government of India has declared 111 waterways as National Waterways through National Waterways Act, 2016 enacted on 12.04.2016).