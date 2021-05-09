“Doctors should come forward to serve in the fight against Corona”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the role of doctors is paramount in protecting the public from Corona. In this fight against Corona, the doctors should voluntarily come forward to provide medical services. They can register themselves as volunteers through the “Main Ek Doctor — Main Ek Volunteer” app and make their valuable contribution in ending the corona.



Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched the “Registration of Doctors as Volunteer” app from the Mantralaya. Union Minister Shri Pradhan said that this app will prove useful in the fight against Covid. Doctors from India and abroad will be able to join it and give medical advice to the public.



‘Main Ek Doctor — Main Ek Volunteer’ app



This service is being provided through Map IT’s portal https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 and MP MyGov portal https://mp.mygov.in/.



Any doctor who wants to give voluntary service in the state can register himself by entering the mobile number in the portal.



After registration in the portal, the list of doctors will be made available to the control rooms and collectors of the respective districts.



The concerned district will contact these doctors and provide them a list of patients presently at home isolation or other stage and will coordinate between patients and doctors.



After downloading the e-Sanjeevani OPD mobile app used by the Health Department, registered doctors will be able to give medical advice to the Corona patients of the state through telemedicine.



Under this arrangement, doctors will be able to choose the area of ​​their service and can also enter the day and time on the portal to serve according to their convenience. According to the availability of doctors, patients will be given medical advice after associating them with the doctors.



Interested doctors will be able to give medical advice to the patients through tele medium even at the District Command and Control Centre.



Doctors are not required to be in the state for the delivery of this service. Any doctor of the country and abroad will be able to provide service.

