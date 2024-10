A doctor, Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner, was shot dead early Thursday inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj. The suspects, believed to be two juveniles, came for treatment around 1:45 a.m. and shot Akhtar in his cabin after receiving medical attention. Night staff reported hearing a gunshot and found Akhtar in a pool of blood. The police suspect the attack was a targeted killing and are reviewing CCTV footage from the facility. The investigation is ongoing.