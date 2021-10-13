DMK leader Kanimozhi meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Deputy leader DMK parliamentary party Ms kanimozhi Karunanidhi meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence – Naveen Niwas. She Handed over letter of Tamilnadu CM. Kanimozhi discussed the problems faced by Students from rural areas & poor households in clearing NEET UG Exams. She seeks to make the National Exams inclusive.

Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik had raised the issue with Union Government and stressed on the importance of making national examinations inclusive and suggested to take steps in this regard covering NEET, IIT and UPSC.