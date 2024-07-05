Divya Kala Mela Celebrates Creativity of Disabled Entrepreneurs at KIIT University

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, in collaboration with the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC), is organizing the “Divya Kala Mela” to celebrate the talent and craftsmanship of disabled entrepreneurs, artisans, and artists in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This event is being held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) from July 5 to July 11, 2024.

The inauguration of the Divya Kala Mela and Divya Kala Shakti program was done by the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri. B.L. Verma.

In his address, Shri B.L. Verma emphasized, “Today, we are celebrating ‘Ability.’ Our disabled brothers and sisters participating in the ‘Divya Kala Mela’ are showcasing their unique and valuable skills, talents, and entrepreneurship, transcending boundaries. Through the Divya Kala Shakti program, their performances in music, dance, and expression not only entertain us but also inspire us with their passion and dedication. Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has always had an emotional connection with the divyangjan His vision is to empower them believing that the empowerment of every section of society is essential for the overall empowerment of the nation. Under PM’s vision our government has introduced various schemes benefiting Divyangjan.

Shri. Verma added, “For the first time in Odisha, the sacred land of Lord Jagannath, we are organizing both the Divya Kala Shakti and Employment Fair together at this wonderful Divya Kala Mela. It is our duty to embrace, appreciate, and honour these talented entrepreneurs and artists for inclusive development and building an empowered society.”

Shri. Kishor B. Surwade, Deputy Director General of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, highlighted, “Our aim is to create an inclusive society where the differently-abled individuals of our country get equal opportunities for their development, leading to their physical, social, educational, and economic empowerment, enabling them to lead productive, safe, and dignified lives.