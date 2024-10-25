Dividend of Rs. 12,84,00,000 presented to the Minister of Chemical & Fertilizers by FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited

Brigadier Amar Singh Rathore, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited (FAGMIL), a Central Government Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers presented a dividend cheque of Rs. 12,84,00,000/-(Rupees Twelve Crore Eight four lakh only) to the Minister of Chemical & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

The Union Minister appreciated the results achieved by the Company. The Minister also expressed the hope that the Company will grow exponentially and contribute to the growth of the economy and generate higher dividends in coming years. On this occasion, the CMD informed the Minister that the Company is in the process of diversifying into mineral exploration and mining of minerals other than Gypsum