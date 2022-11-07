District Mineral Foundation Constituted in 622 Districts so far : Ministry of Mines

New Delhi : As per the latest figures of Ministry of Mines, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has been constituted in 622 Districts spread across 23 States of India. The concept of DMF was introduced through amendment in Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act, 1957. The amended Act inter –alia introduced section 9 B which provides for establishment of DMF, a trust as non- profit body, in all districts affected by mining related operations. The objective is to work for the interest and benefit of people and areas affected by mining.

Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) is being implemented through the funds collected under DMF. Till September this year, Rs. 63534.07 crore stands allocated and Rs. 37422.94 crore has been spent. Out of 2,52995 projects sanctioned under the Yojana 1,33144 projects have been completed so far.