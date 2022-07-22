District Export Action Plans under ODOP prepared in 557 districts; Adopted by District Export Promotion Committees (DEPC) in 218 districts

New Delhi :The Central Government has initiated the One District One Product (ODOP) in different States/UTs of the country. ODOP is seen as a transformational step towards realizing the true potential of a district, fueling economic growth, generating employment and rural entrepreneurship, taking us to the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. ODOP initiative is operationally merged with ‘Districts as Export Hub (DEH)’ initiative of the DGFT, Department of Commerce, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder.

The ODOP Initiative is aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country enabling holistic socio-economic growth across all regions. The objective is to convert each District of the country into a Manufacturing and Export Hub by identifying products with export potential in the district. Institutional mechanism under Districts as Export Hubs in the form of State Export Promotion Committees (SEPCs) and District Export Promotion Committees (DEPCs) have been constituted in about 36 States/UTs to provide support for export promotion and address the bottlenecks for export growth in the districts.

District Export Plans are prepared and implemented through an institutional structure at the district level. These plans address challenges for exports of such identified products/services, improving supply chains, market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports etc. So far, in about 557 districts, export plans have been prepared and in about 218 have been adopted by DEPCs as per list Annexed

The Department engages with State and Central Government agencies to promote the initiative of ODOP, which is an on-going process.

ANNEXURE

District Export Action Plans Formally Notified by DEPCs/Districts under the RAs Jurisdiction

As on June 9th, 2022

S. No. States/UTs Draft Action Plans Notified 1) Andhra Pradesh 13 2) Arunachal Pradesh 4 3) Assam 4 4) Bihar 34 5) Chhattisgarh – 6) Goa 1 7) Gujarat 19 8) Haryana 1 9) Himachal Pradesh – 10) Jharkhand 6 11) Karnataka 6 12) Kerala – 13) Madhya Pradesh – 14) Maharashtra – 15) Manipur 1 16) Meghalaya 1 17) Mizoram 1 18) Nagaland 1 19) Odisha 26 20) Punjab 22 21) Rajasthan 32 22) Sikkim 1 23) Tamil Nadu 20 24) Telangana – 25) Tripura 5 26) Uttar Pradesh 2 27) Uttarakhand 5 28) West Bengal 8 29) Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1 30) Chandigarh – 31) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu – 32) Delhi – 33) Jammu and Kashmir – 34) Ladakh – 35) Lakshadweep – 36) Puducherry 4 Total 218

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.