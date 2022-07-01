Distribution camp to provide Aids & Assistive devices to 1606 Divyangjans in Tiruchirappalli, District, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi : Samajik Adhikarita Shivir, Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to the Persons with Disabilities(Divyangjan) under ADIP Scheme of Government of India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability. The program is organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), in R.V. Mahal, Masthan Street, Manpparai in Tiruchirappalli District under Karur Parliamentry constituency of Tamil Nadu today.

Shri. A. Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was the chief guest of the function who inaugurated the camp virtually through video conference from Bangaluru in the physical presence of Ms. S. Jothi Mani, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Karur Constituency, Shri P. Abdul Samathu, MLA, Manapparai, Shri M. Pradeep Kumar, District Collector, Tiruchirappalli and other dignitaries at the venue of function in Tiruchirappalli.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion the chief guest Shri A.Narayanaswamy said that central government is committed towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and is working on the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister SabkaSaathSabkaVikas. Union Minister informed about the various initiative taken by Ministry for making inclusive growth of each section of the society with special focus on the vulnerable section in the country.

The beneficiaries who got the benefit of the schemes were pre identified during the assessment camps conducted at various location of Karur Parliamentary constituency wherein 1606 Number of eligible beneficiaries were identified to for providing 2811 number of appliances of different categories for a total value of Rs. 1.32 Crore.

In the inaugural distribution camp conducted today in Trichy, 893 numbers of appliances worth of Rs. 47 Lakh will be distributed among as much as 618 number of preidentified Divyangjan beneficiary. The balance Aids and assistive devices will be distributed subsequently at Block/ taluka level in the Karur, parliamentary constituency.

Total number of Aids and Appliances that will be distributed in a series of follow-up camps at various location at Tiruchirappalli in cludes 268 Tricycles, 237 Wheel Chairs, 30 C.P Chairs, 560 Crutches, 199 Walking Sticks, 47Rolators, 48 Smart Cane, 28 Smart Phone, 05 Braille kit and 42 Cane for visually impaired, 818 Hearing Aid, 191 MSIED Kit for Intellectually Impaired, 1 Cervical Collar, 36 ADL Kit with Cell Phone and 261 Artificial Limbs and Calipers.

Distribution function was conducted adhering the guideline issued by Government of India to contain any possibility of spread of COVID -19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices.

Video Link of aforesaid the ‘SamajikAdhikaritaShivir’ program is https://youtu.be/UHLU1cLBfuc