Distribution camp to provide Aids & Assistive devices to 1325 Divyangjansin Chennai District, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi :Samajik Adhikarita Shivir conducted for free of cost distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to the Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under ADIP Scheme of Government of India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. The program is organized by M/s Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Bangalore Unit at Arulmigu Kabaleeswarar Karpagambal Thirumana Mandapam, Chennai today.

A. Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was the chief guest for the program. In august presence of Dr. R. Ananda Kumar, IAS, Secretary to Government Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Dept, Ms. Jacintha Lazarus, IAS, Commissioner for Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons Dept and Ms. S. AmrithaJothi, IAS, District Collector, Chennai and by Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Chennai South (Lok Sabha).

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Union MoS said that central government is committed towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and is working on the vision of Prime Minister SabkaSaathSabkaVikas. Further Union Minster said that central government is very sensitive towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and various initiative taken by Ministry in all the area whether it is Soprts, Skill Development, Education, Infrastructure for making inclusive growth of Divyangjan. Union Minister said that new Act i.e Right to Person with Disability (RPwD) Act 2016 implemented by government to enhance the rights and entitlements to PwDs, the categories of disability now increased from 7 to 21, reservation in government jobs for Divyangjan has been increase from 3% to 4% under the provision of new RPWD Act 2016.

The assessment camps were conducted at Chennai from 06.10.2021 to 14.10.2021 wherein there were 1,325numbers of beneficiaries eligible to avail 2,786numbersof appliances for a total value of Rs. 104.92 Lakhs.

The inaugural distribution camp was conducted for 903no’s of beneficiaries who were eligible to avail 1,909numbersof appliances for a total value of Rs. 63.41 Lakhs.

Total number of Aids and Appliances that was distributed at Chennai includes 61 Tricycles, 115 Wheel Chairs, 36 C.P. Chairs, 412 Crutches, 53 Walking Sticks, 48Rollators, 98 Smart Cane, 56 Smart Phone, 9 Braille kit and 12 Braille Cane for visually impaired, 368 Hearing Aid, 130 MSIED Kit for Intellectually Impaired, 1 Cervical Collar, 264 ADL Kit, 264 Cell Phone, 14 Daisy Player and 173 Artificial Limbs and Calipers.

Distribution function was conducted adhering the guideline issued by Government of India to contain any possibility of spread of COVID -19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices. Balance distribution among identified Divyangjan beneficiaries will continue in a phase manner.