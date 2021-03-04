Distribution Camp for Providing Aids and Assistive Devices To Divyangjan and Senior Citizens to Be Inaugurated In Itanagar Tomorrow

New Delhi: Central government has undertaken special measures to provide the benefits of welfare schemes uninterrupted in present corona pandemic situation in the interest of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens of the country. In this endeavor, adhering the guidelines new SOP issued government of India pertaining to COVID 19, an inaugural camp for distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to pre-identified Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme and Senior Citizens beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana of Government of India is being organized at D. K Convention Hall, Itanagar tomorrow. The Chief Guest of the function Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh will inaugurate the camp alongside with Shri Rattan Lal Katariya, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Jal Shakti Government of India and Shri Alo Libang, Minister of Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh in presence of other dignitaries.

Total 217 number of beneficiaries which includes 127 Divyangjan and 90 Senior Citizens were indentified in the assessment camps conducted by ALIMCO in various locations at Naharlagun, Yupia and Sagalee region of Papumpare District in the early week of February 2021. Total 541 Aids and Assistive Devices valuing approx Rs. 21 Lakh will be distributed phase wise among the pre-identified Divyangjan and senior citizens beneficiaries of aforesaid locations.

In view of COVID 19, out of total 217 pre-identified beneficiaries Aids and Assistive Devices will be provided to as much as approx 100 beneficiaries in the inaugural distribution camp at D. K Convention Hall, Itanagar on 05.03.2021. Remaining beneficiaries will be get their prescribed assistive devices subsequently at their nearby respective Blocks.

Different type of assistive devices which are to be distributed among identified Divyangjan and Senior citizens registered during assessment camps at Block Level depending upon the age related disability/infirmity, with such assisted-living devices which can restore near normalcy in their bodily functions and empowering them to connect with mainstream of society. The devices which will be distributed include Smart Phone, Smart Cane, Daisy Player, Braille Kit, Wheelchairs, Tetrapod/Tripod, Crutches, Walking Sticks, Hearing Aid, Walker etc.

The camp organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India in association with Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and District administration, Itanagar. Camps will be conducted as per new approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Ministry in wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

Strict compliance of health and personal safety and other necessary precautionary steps were ensured in order to contain any possibility of spread of COVID 19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices. Maintaining social distancing and arrangements of thermal screening for each individual, compulsory use of face mask, sanitizers and Multi-level sanitization of equipments including pre dispatch sanitization of aids and appliances, transport vehicle, sanitization of open/closed stacking area and re-sanitization of assistive devices just before the distribution.

Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DPEwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, Shri Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, Smt. Niharika Rai, Commissioner, Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri D R Sarin, CMD ALIMCO and senior official from state of Arunachal Pradesh will be present during the function.