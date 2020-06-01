Distinguished scholar Prof L K Mohapatra passed away

Bhubaneswar: Prof L K Mohapatra(90) who was one of the distinguished scholars of Odisha, passed away at around 8 am, Today. His wife Kiranprava predeceased him; she died in October 2019. He is survived by daughter Sheela & son Sujit, founder of Bakul Foundation.

He served as Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University in 1986 and served in the same post at Sambalpur University from 1889-90. In 1990, Prof Mohapatra joined as director of Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies, Bhubaneswar, a Research Centre of the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR) with the State Government. He then served as the director of the centre from 2003-06.

