Dist-level Anti-corruption awareness drive programm held

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A district-level anti-corruption awareness program was held at Sadbhabana Sabha Gruha in the collector’s office premises here on Saturday. The district administration and the state anti-corruption wing vigilance department jointly organized the event. Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das attending the occasion as chief guest said the motive behind hosting the district-level awareness drive is to reduce corruption and corrupt practices of the government officers. Sometimes people develop an attitude that the work at government offices is executed only if a bribe is paid, there is a need to change this attitude among people, the digitalization of official works has reduced corruption, and every citizen can contribute to reducing corruption the government offices, MLA Das maintained.

Collector J Sonal spoke on the occasion and said the programm aims to spread awareness among people on corruption and abuse of powers by government officers and its mechanism to control it.

Among others, Jagatsinghpur SP Bhabani Shankar Udagata, sub-collector Prasanta Kumar Tarai, Zilla Parishad president, Jagatsinghpur municipality chairperson, vigilance department DSP Anupama Sahoo and DIPRO Pratecha Tanaya Mohanty spoke on the occasion. [Ends]