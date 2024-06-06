Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with ShareChat & Moj to celebrate the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 fervor  

The association will offer innovative sports content and provide the ShareChat and Moj community access to highlights from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 CWC

Mumbai: As excitement mounts for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ShareChat, India’s largest homegrown social media company, and Disney+ Hotstar, India’s premium entertainment destination, have joined hands to offer an enthralling social experience to their community. Through this collaboration, the extensive user base of ShareChat & Moj will relive the high-octane and thrilling moments of every match, including sixes, fours, wickets and spectacular fielding plays in their preferred languages.

The strategic utilization of short form content is aimed at celebrating the cricket fervor amongst millions of fans as this association delivers the best moments of the matches in various regional languages and enhances the viewing experience. To add another layer of excitement, fans will also be able to gather insightful analysis from cricket legends and commentators through studio clips available on the two platforms.

Moj is today India’s largest homegrown short video platform, revolutionizing short form video for tier 2 audiences by bringing authentic regional content, the latest technology including Dolby Vision, and offering innovative monetizing avenues like virtual gifting for its creator community. The massive reach offered by ShareChat and Moj, coupled with the immense passion surrounding the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup also creates a perfect concoction for brands to leverage.

Announcing the partnership, Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat & Moj, “Cricket and sports continue to be the biggest passion points for audiences and brands. To be able to provide our fans a top-notch viewing experience during this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in their favorite short-video format, we are excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and bring premium sports content to ShareChat and Moj communities. This also paves way for brands to gain unprecedented exposure to a highly engaged audience, enabling them to reach their target audience in a more impactful and effective manner.”

ShareChat and Moj’s vibrant atmosphere will provide a platform for fans to discuss and analyze the matches, share their predictions, and celebrate their favorite teams and players. The social media buzz generated on these platforms will further amplify the overall excitement surrounding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, creating a truly enriching experience for fans across the country.