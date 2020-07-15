Dish TV India strengthens its Odia content portfolio; adds Manjari TV

New Delhi:Dish TV India, India’s leading DTH Company, in yet another move to expand their presence in the regional market has strengthened its Odia channel portfolio with the addition of Manjari TV, Odisha’s first Free-To-Air 24 hour Odia Entertainment Television channel from Sambad Group on all the three platformsi.eDishTV, D2H and Zing.

Showcasing richness and diversity of Odia culture on television screens, customers will now haveaccess to a wide array of genres such as family drama, music, movie, reality show, documentary, and more. Manjari TV emphasizes on ideas that are relevant, engaging, entertaining, and reflect the tagline ‘Celebration of Relationship’.

On the latest addition, Mr. Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head – Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Limited, said, “Odisha is an important market for all the 3 brands we have, DishTV, D2H and Zing.We believe in keeping the customer at the core and ensure that all our products address their TV viewing needs. With the addition of Manjari TV, the first free to air Odiya GEC channel on our 3 platforms, we give yet another interesting reason for our customers to choose us in this crucial market.”

Manjari TV channel is available on channel no 1309 on DishTV& Zing and channel no 830 on D2H. The existing Odia language portfolio on DishTV, D2H & Zing includes leading channels like Zee Odisha, Colors Oriya, Zee Sarthak, OTV, etc.

