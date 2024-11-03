OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Discussion held with Chhattisgarh CM twice over Mahandi Dispute , says Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Discussion has already been held with  Chhattisgarh CM twice and the  Odisha government has taken the water dispute seriously. The state government is contemplating speeding up proposed projects over Mahanadi, says Odisha CM Mohan Majhi in  Bolangir.

The previous government neglected #Bolangir; there was no dearth of leadership, but no developmental work was carried out; the new government has initiated welfare projects worth Rs. 890 crores here on Saturday; the work will begin for Tusura airstrip and Khordha-Bolangir railway project will be completed soon, says #Odisha CM Mohan Majhi in Bolangir.

