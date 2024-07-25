Discovery of Lithium Resources in Mandya and Yadgiri districts Karnataka by Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of Department of Atomic Energy, has found presence of Lithium resources in Mandya and Yadgiri districts, Karnataka. Further, Preliminary surveys and limited subsurface exploration have been carried in Yadgiri district, Karnataka to identify and estimate the Lithium resources. AMD has established 1,600 tonnes (G3 stage) Lithium resources in Marlagalla area, Mandya district, Karnataka in a written reply to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha today.

Highlighting the presence of lithium reserves Dr. Singh stated that presently, AMD is carrying out exploration for Lithium in the potential geological domains in parts of Korba District, Chhattisgarh. However, the major mica belts located in Rajasthan, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh and Pegmatite Belts in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka are the potential geological domains in the country for Lithium resources.

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that preliminary survey carried out recently by Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in Himachal Pradesh has led to the identification of surface uranium occurrence in Masanbal, Hamirpur district. He categorically mentioned that Atomic Energy Commission has not conducted any study to establish atomic energy plant in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the reply given by Dr. Jitendra Singh in council of states the Department of Atomic Energy is taking note of the developments and recent trends worldwide in the field of small modular reactors. While the different technologies and designs of small modular reactors, as published by different countries and foreign-based vendors, are being studied for gathering technical details, no proposal to collaborate with foreign vendors/ countries is under consideration at present. He also shared that at present, no private player has shown interest in producing small modular reactor. However, a few private players have shown interest to deploy small reactor in their captive site.

Union Minister of State for Dept. Of Atomic Energy Dr. Singh shared that Government of India and Government of Russian Federation have expressed interest to expand the cooperation in the field of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes including cooperation in the field of Small Modular Reactor.