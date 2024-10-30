Disaster Preparedness Day — 2024 observed in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Disaster Preparedness and National Day for Disaster Reduction 2024 were observed on Tuesday. The district administration organized a program held at Sanskruti Bhawan here. State Industry and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain attended the event as chief guest, and collector J Sonal chaired the remembrance meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the attending guests recalled the devastation caused by the 1999 super cyclone in Jagatsinghpur district and discussed post-cyclone rehabilitation and restoration measures undertaken by the state government to rebuild Jagatsinghpur.

Now Odisha has become a model state to the world in disaster preparedness and risk mitigation since the 1999 super cyclone, it is a solemn occasion to remember the men and women as well as children who lost their lives since super cyclone Odisha faced the fury of cyclones very often but Odisha has ensured preparedness to tackle the situation during any natural calamity adequate planning and preparedness and continuous capacity building to minimize human and animal causality. Following this, we have precisely managed that cyclone ‘Dana’ made landfall in Kendrapada and Bhadrak districts last week.

Among others Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, MLA Amarendra Das, and Jagatsinghpur municipality chairperson, chief executive officer Zilla Parishad, spoke on the occasion. District emergency officer Sandhyanjali Majhi coordinated the event, a two-minute silence was observed to mark the remembrance of the 1999 super cyclone deceased people. [Ends]