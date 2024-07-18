Directorate General Re-settlement to organise mega Job Fair for Ex-servicemen in Bengaluru on July 19

Directorate General Re-settlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence, is organising an Ex-Servicemen Job Fair at Air Force Station Jalahalli (MT Complex), Jalahalli West (Near CTI), Bengaluru on 19 July 2024. The Job Fair aims to connect Job Seekers and Employers, offering a second opportunity to Ex-servicemen (ESM).

Registration for all Ex-Servicemen will take place at the venue from 7 am to 10 am. To register, ESM should bring their ESM identity card and five copies of the latest CV or bio-data with a photograph. ESM Job seekers would gain access to multiple job opportunities and hassle-free recruitment process. Various Corporates will interview/screen and subsequently employ ESM in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors, Mid/Senior level managers to Strategic Planners & Project Directors.

For further queries and assistance, Ex-Servicemen can contact Warrant Officer RK Singh on 9742998194 and Master Warrant Officer R Kumar on 8618387821. Company/Corporates/Employers can register online and book their stall’s at www.dgrindia.gov.in. For further queries they may contact to Joint Director (SE and CI), Directorate General Resettlement West Block IV, RK-Puram, New Delhi-110066 on 011- 20862542 or send Email on [email protected], [email protected] .