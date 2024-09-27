Directorate General of Quality Assurance celebrates its 68th Raising Day

Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) celebrated its 68th Raising Day on September 27, 2024. The Day marks a significant milestone in its journey towards ensuring the quality of defence armaments, stores and equipment. DGQA has been instrumental in setting and enforcing rigorous Quality Standards for the Indian Army equipment.

In a major reform towards ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and to achieve Aatmanirbharta in Defence, re-organisation of DGQA is being carried out, with focus on speeding up Quality Assurance processes & trials and to reduce layers of decision-making. The reorganised structure will enable single point technical support for complete equipment/ weapon platform at all levels and will also ensure uniformity in product-based QA. The reforms are aimed to enable DGQA to move towards a prevention based QA and risk mitigation from the conventional inspection based system. DGQA has implemented innovative technologies and QA methodologies to stay ahead of emerging challenges.

A separate Directorate of Defence Testing and Evaluation Promotion to facilitate transparent allocation of Proof Ranges and testing facilities has been established. This arrangement coupled with automation and digitization of standardised QA processes is likely to significantly improve the engagement of Defence Industry with DGQA. Domestic private industries have been now allowed to utilise the test facilities of Proof Ranges and Labs of DGQA, enabling the ‘Ease of Doing Business’.