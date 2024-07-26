Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPC) till date

The drone industry is witnessing growth in India. Till date, 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPC) have been issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs). There are 116 DGCA approved RPTOs across the country. Further, 70 UAS models have been type certified by the DGCA. There are 48 drone companies manufacturing DGCA type certified Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models in the country.

Under the PLI scheme of Ministry of Civil Aviation, 23 MSMEs were shortlisted as per the prescribed the scheme guidelines, out of which 11 were under the category of Drone Component manufacturer.