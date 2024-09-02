Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance celebrates its 71st Raising Day

Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) celebrated its 71st Raising Day at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi on August 31, 2024. Secretary Defence Production (DP) Shri Sanjeev Kumar was the Chief Guest of the event. In his address, he lauded the journey of DGAQA and emphasised the importance of advanced QA techniques to keep pace with Global Aeronautical practices, terming it as the need of the hour to realise the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

On the occasion, Secretary (DP), with other dignitaries, released the DGAQA basic governing documents i.e., Approval of a Firm and its Quality Management System Issue-III:2024 which provides autonomy to Indian industries in military aviation towards ease of doing business.

DG Shri Sanjay Chawla highlighted the Directorate’s journey from 1954 to 2024 and its growth to 50 establishments across India. He explained about the steps taken for exponential indigenisation efforts to achieve the self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The DGAQA is the regulatory authority for Quality Assurance of Military Aviation Stores for the Indian Air Force, Army Aviation, Naval Aviation and the Indian Coast Guard.