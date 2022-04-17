Director Tourism initiates cleanliness drive of Dal Lake on 8th day

SRINAGAR : The cleanliness drive of Dal Lake continued on the eighth day today under the ATHWAAS initiative of the government.

Today, the drive was started by Director Tourism, GN Itoo who started it by removing the weed from the lake.

The Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Tourism, Alyas Nasroo. Besides, officers/ officials from LCMA were also present during the drive.

Dr. Ittoo said that the need of the hour is to keep our Dal clean and people from all sections should come forward for these drives because this belongs to all and this is our recognition. He also hailed the efforts of LCMA in cleaning of Dal Lake and hoped that in future more efforts will be put in by LCMA to achieve the target.

He said Lake is of great importance with respect to our tourism, culture and other sectors.

Meanwhile, 25 students from the college also participated in the said drive and raised slogans for Dal cleaning and its saving.

Shikara owners also participated and cleaned the Dal near ghat areas.