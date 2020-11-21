Director ICAR-CIFA inaugurated office of Bhargabi Fish Farmers Producers Company Ltd.

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in association with Darbar Sahitya Sansad organised scientists-farmers interaction on aquaculture to mark World Anti-microbial Awareness Week today at Naroda, Balipatna. This day is also celebrated as World Fishery Day. Mr Kedareswar Choudhury welcomed the guests and gave an overview on working of Darbar Sahitya Sansad. The NGO in Balipatna block is working for the socio-economic development of people since 1982.

Dr.Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA inaugurated the office room of Bhargabi Fish Farmers Producers Company Limited. This FPO was promoted by Darbar Sahitya Sansad with active support from Farmer FIRST project of ICAR-CIFA and NABARD, Bhubaneswar. This FPO is a first of its kind in Khordha district. Dr. Swain emphasized on eco-friendly fish culture. He also urged the farmers to adopt organic fish farming and species diversification. He applauded the fish farmers of the Balipatna and Balianta block for adopting the advanced aquaculture practices. Dr. P. Swain, Principal Scientist, FHMD Division, ICAR-CIFA gave an overview of antimicrobial resistance in aquaculture. He urged farmers to reduce the use of antibiotics in aquaculture for sustainable pond ecosystem. As the overuse of antibiotics leads to anti-biotic resistance and fish become more susceptible to disease. Sri Ajay Kumar Dash, SMS, KVK Khordha emphasized on organic vegetable cultivation. He emphasized on formation of FPOs to eliminate the middle man in vegetable marketing for profit maximization of the farmers. He also stressed on establishing market outlet for the FPOs.

Dr. Manas Kumar Sinha, Senior Executive, NFDB informed that Government has set a target of establishing 500 FPOs in fisheries sector by 2024-25. He expressed happiness that in Khordha district a fisheries FPO is formed. He informed that under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana incentives and support will be provided for creating more such FPOs in fisheries sector. Dr. G.S. Saha, Head, Social Science Section, ICAR-CIFA also addressed the gathering. A Farmer-scientists interface was held on this occasion and the queries related to Rabi season crop and aquaculture were addressed. Around 70 farmers and farm women participated in this event.

Sri Padmanav Chaudhury, Director, FPO, and Sri Surendra Nath Bhol, Director,FPO shared their experience with other farmers. Soil water testing cum fish health camp was also organized on the occasion and around 25 samples were tested and on the spot recommendations given. Dr Snatashree Mohanty, Scientist proposed vote of thanks.

