Director (Finance) Inaugurates IREDA Stall for Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Devotees

Puri: Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance) of IREDA, inaugurated the company stall at Bada Danda near Gundicha Temple during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The stall will operate for one week during the Jagannath Yatra 2024, providing services to devotees by distributing water to those attending the Chariot Festival.

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, stated, “We are happy to support the devotees during this auspicious festival. Our participation reflects IREDA’s dedication to serving the community and promoting sustainability.”

This initiative underscores IREDA’s commitment to community welfare and support during this significant cultural event.