New Delhi : The details of the domestic growth rate registered in the Indian Aviation sector during the last three years is given below:

Year Domestic Passengers Percentage

(in millions) Growth

2019-20 275 -0.3%

2020-21 105 -61.7%

2021-22 167 58.5 %

The direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees. This includes pilots, cabin crew, engineers, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff etc.

The all-India passenger throughput growth as projected by the Airports Authority of India for the next three years is provided as under:

Year Passenger (in million)

2023-24 371

2024-25 412

2025-26 453

Hospitality and aviation have been worst affected during COVID which has impacted revenue and profitability of the stakeholders. The revenue earned during the last three years by airlines, airports, ground handling and cargo is attached at ANNEXURE.

The percentage growth of the airline sector in 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19 was 23% (approx) and 2020-21 the growth was negative at -57% (approx). However, the growth in Financial Year 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21 was 47% (approx).

Revenue (approx.) earned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) during the last three years is as follows:

Financial Year Amount (Rs in crore)

2019-20 12,837

2020-21 4,867

2021-22 6,841

Measures being taken by Government for increase growth of aviation sector include the following:

(i) AAI and other Airport Developers have targeted capital outlay of approximately Rs. 98,000 crore in airport sector in the next five years for expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals and strengthening of runways, among other activities.

(ii) The Government of India has accorded ‘In-Principle’ approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports namely, Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Oravakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Donyi Polo, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh across the country.

(iii) Under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UdeDesh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), 453 routes connecting 70 airports (including nine heliports and two water aerodromes) have been operationalized.

(iv) Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate has been reduced from 18% to 5% for domestic Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

(v) A conducive aircraft leasing and financing environment has been enabled.

(vi) The domestic capacity of the airlines has been restored to full, as in pre-COVID period.

(vii) Improvement in air navigation infrastructure at airports is being carried out.

(viii) Improvement in air navigation infrastructure at Indian airports is being carried out.

ANNEXURE

(1) Profit/Loss for the Airlines (in crore)

Airline FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 IndiGo 1626.06 -5193.10 -3581.34 Air India -4660.30 -4700.96 -3693.71 AI Express 751.68 751.68 149.76 Alliance Air 65.46 65.46 -224.92 SpiceJet -507.93 -1383.67 -2216.74 Vistara -1563.28 -1,675.09 -1254.45 Go First -481.67 -343.42 -836.49 Air Asia -813.09 -1396.03 -1810.29 Blue Dart -96 89 81.20 Total -4,769.98 -12,479.10 -11,657.89

Source: Directorate General of Civil Aviation

(2) Profit/Loss for the Cargo (in crore)

Cargo FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 Celebi 40 99 95 AAICLAS 151 96 152 AISATS 26 47 29 Total 217 242 276

(3) Profit/Loss for the Ground Handlers (in crore)

Airport FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 AIASL 66 -203 15 AISATS 33 -76 4 Celebi 86 -29 11 Total 185 -308 30

(4) Profit/Loss of AAI for last three years (in crore)

Financial Year Profit/Loss 2019-20 1985.09 2020-21 -1962.06 2021-22 8.76

Source: Airports Authority of India

(5) Profit/Loss details of PPP Airports

(₹ in crore) FY 2018-19 FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 SL No Name of Airport Profit /

Loss Profit/

Loss Profit/

Loss 1 Cochin 170.65 215.12 -87.21 2 Bangalore 674.10 309.10 -572.8 3 Hyderabad 732.75 636.81 -151.00 4 Kannur -46.17 -94.66 -184.06 5 Delhi -111.77 13.15 -317.41 6 Mumbai 96.04 -119.12 -331.64 7 Ahmedabad* NA NA -83.28

(from Nov 20 to Mar 21) 8 Lucknow* NA NA -38.21

(from Nov 20 to Mar 21) 9 Mangaluru* NA NA -28.97

(from Nov 20 to Mar 21) 10 Jaipur** NA NA NA 11 Guwahati** NA NA NA 12 Thiruvananthapuram** NA NA NA 13 Durgapur -49.70 -49.50 -54.10

NA – Not Applicable, as the airport during the period was operated and managed by AAI

* The airports have been handed over to private partners in October/November 2020.

** The airports have been handed over to private partners in October 2021.

