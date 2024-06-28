Diphtheria Suspected in Deaths of Two Children in Odisha’s Koraput; Total Deaths Rise to Six

Two more children from Narayanpatna area in Odisha’s Koraput district have died while undergoing treatment at different hospitals, suspected to be due to Diphtheria. One child, aged five from Bikrampur village in Narayanpatna block, passed away at a local hospital, while another succumbed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. This brings the total number of Diphtheria-related deaths in Koraput district to six within a month. The State government has intensified surveillance and containment efforts following the outbreak of Diphtheria cases across multiple districts, including Koraput.