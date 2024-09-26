DIPAM readies for Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd-31st Oct. 2024 for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, will conduct ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ from 2nd to 31st October, 2024 for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency. DIPAM has no attached or subordinate officers or Autonomous Bodies under it.

The preparatory phase of the Campaign has already begun on 16th September, 2024 and will end on 30th September, 2024.

During this phase, the targets are being identified with special focus on disposal of pending matters viz. VIP References, PMO References, Public Grievances, Public Grievance Appeals, Parliament Assurances and Inter-Ministerial References, etc.

Apart from this, targets of scrap disposal and review & weeding out of files are also being fixed.

Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Finance Secretary & Secretary, DIPAM, has already reviewed the preparations of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign and Special Campaign 4.0 in a meeting held on 11.09.2024. Shri Pandey also administered Swachhata Pledge to the officers and staff of DIPAM on 17.09.2024.

In 2023, DIPAM successfully conducted Special Campaign 3.0. This year also, during the implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd to 31st October, 2024, this Department will achieve targets identified during the preparatory phase.