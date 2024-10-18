DIPAM Launches ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ to Promote Swachhata and Reduce Pendency

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is conducting ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ from 2nd to 31st October, 2024 for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency.

The targets identified by the Department for disposal of VIP References and Public Grievances have been achieved fully and pendency brought to Zero. Out of 274 physical files identified for review, 62 files have been reviewed and weeded out so far. The remaining files are being reviewed. Apart from this, the disposal of obsolete/ unserviceable items is actively in progress.

DIPAM has no Attached or Subordinate officers or Autonomous Bodies etc.